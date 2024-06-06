FBI Links Over 850 Murders To Long-Haul Truck Drivers

Ukrainian truck drivers are seen next to Ukrainian trucks on the parking lot near Korczowa Polish-Ukrainian border crossing, on December 5, 2023. (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Danielle Lund

12:20 PM PT –Thursday, June 6, 2024

The FBI has estimated that at least 850 murders across the United States are connected to long-haul truck drivers.

During an interview on Wednesday, former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, brought up the FBI’s Highway Serial Killings Initiative. He highlighted how the program does the difficult task of linking seemingly unrelated murders together.

“The FBI is confident (the 850 killings) are the work of serial killers,” Figliuzzi said. “In fact, there are already 25 long-haul truckers who are in prison for multiple homicides.”

The initiative also works to follow patterns of victims last seen at truck stops, later found deceased in different locations.

Figliuzzi suggested that the isolating nature of the truck driving profession may worsen tendencies that cause a person to commit violent crimes. Due to it, 10% of long-haul truckers drink alcohol daily, 20% binge drink regularly, and 44% experience clinical depression.

Figliuzzi concluded that while most truckers are hardworking Americans, the lifestyle and nature of the job could draw or has the potential to create serial killers.

