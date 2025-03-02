Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Pathetic’ Democrat Party As Strategists Consider Him For 2028 Presidential Bid

Stephen A. Smith attends 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards on November 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:53 PM – Sunday, March 2, 2025

There is increasing support among a faction of Democratic strategists for Stephen A. Smith to run for president, aiming to shake things up following a devastating 2024 election cycle.

Advertisement

Smith has been a vocal critic of the Democrat party since former Vice President Kamala Harris’s crushing Election Day defeat, admitting that he felt like a “damn fool” after voting for Harris.

“It’s great to have someone from outside of politics making compelling arguments for the Democratic Party,” stated Democrat strategist Jared Leopold.

“I think we’ve seen that a lot of people, that the majority of swing voters treat politics not as the entree but as a side course, and sports are definitely an entry point,” he continued.

“Democrats are looking for someone who will forcefully argue our points and not back down,” Leopold added. “And it hasn’t been in politics, but Stephen A. Smith has made a career of doing just that.”

Democrat strategist Joe Zepecki also weighed in, stating: “Every person in America with a platform who can communicate the cost that the Trump administration is making us all pay, come on in, the water is fine.”

Additionally, Democrat strategist Antjuan Seawright also declined to rule Smith out for a potential future run.

“If there’s one thing that we have learned from the previous elections is that different people get the information from different places, whether the information is accurate or not,” Seawright stated. “And then different people process information different ways, and so I think it’s certainly not unusual for an outside voice to garner inside attention.”

“It’s important to note that sports and politics have a lot of similarities,” he continued. “Contact being one of them, competition being the other, and the fact that in sports you either win or you learn, and that same thing about [politics] you don’t always lose either when they learn.”

Following the election, Smith went on “The View” where he expressed his interest in running for the presidency in 2028.

“If you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it,” he stated. “I’m half-joking, but I kind of mean it.”

In a more recent Fox News appearance, Smith doubled down on his criticism of the Democrat party, adding “The fact that I am a candidate for the presidency of the United States of America, according to the polling for the Democratic Party, is the most clear-cut evidence of how pathetic of a state of affairs that exists within the Democratic Party today.”

“I have no business being on that list whatsoever. I am not qualified. But it just shows how pathetic things are at this particular moment in time.”

Smith went on to walk back his prior comments regarding a presidential run, stating that he does not want to get involved in the “cesspool” of politics.

Recent polling data shows that 2% of Democrat voters support Smith’s run for the presidency in 2028.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!