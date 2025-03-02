Arizona: At Least 4 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash 

(Photo via; Arizona Department of Public Safety)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:20 PM – Sunday, March 2, 2025

At least six people have died and over a dozen have been injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Arizona.

On Saturday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety stated that troopers responded to the area of I-10 eastbound near milepost 89, west of Tonopah, after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles.

Following the incident, several vehicles caught fire, according to officials.

Officials first stated that six people were killed and 13 were injured in the incident, but that figure was amended during a news conference on Sunday.

Officials now say four individuals were killed and two are in critical condition. One individual was brought to the hospital for care and precautionary measures, while five others were treated and released.

In addition, 13 people were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The westbound and eastbound lanes had been closed but have now reopened.

The National Weather Service office in Phoenix issued three Dust Storm Warnings in the area around the time of the incident, but it’s unclear if that’s what caused the crash.

