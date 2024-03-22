Stellantis Recalling 285K Chrysler and Dodge Vehicles Over Faulty Airbag Parts

Brand new Dodge Charger cars are displayed on the sales lot at Hilltop Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on August 17, 2022 in Richmond, California. Dodge announced plans to discontinue their gas-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars as they make the transition into electric vehicles. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

9:20 AM -Friday, March 22, 2024

Stellantis has announced that they are recalling almost 285,000 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles for defective air bag inflators that could possibly shatter and cause injuries.

The recall affects Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles from the 2018-2021 model years, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing.

According to regulators, the affected vehicles are installed with curtain bag inflators, located along the roof above the front and rear doors, which could shatter because of an unspecified manufacturing defect.

Customers can go to Dodge or Chrysler dealers, who will replace both side curtain airbags for free. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out by May 3, 2024.

The latest recall comes after Chrysler and Stellantis recalled a staggering 2.7 million vehicles last year across 45 recalls, according to NHTSA data. Additionally, Stellantis was behind Ford, which recalled over 6.1 million vehicles. Between all manufacturers, more than 23.7 million vehicles were recalled in total.

Owners with questions can contact Fiat Chrysler Automobiles customer service at 1-800-853-1403. The recall number is 19B. Owners can also call the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

