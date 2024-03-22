Kate Middleton Diagnosed With Cancer

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

11:15 AM – Friday, March 22, 2024

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer.

On Friday morning, the British royal released a video where she discussed her cancer diagnosis.

In January, the princess of wales underwent major abdominal surgery in London, England. At the time, it was believed that her condition was non-cancerous.

However, tests conducted after the operation revealed that cancer was indeed present. At the suggestion of her doctors, they recommended that Kate begins a course of preventative chemotherapy.

She is currently in the early stages of the treatment.

It was not reported what kind of cancer Kate has or any further details.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

