Starbucks denies giving orders to remove Pride decorations from stores

OAN’s Noah Herring

12:04 PM – Tuesday, June 13, 2023

According to the Starbucks workers union, the company has instructed employees in at least 21 states to take down their Pride flags and decorations from stores.

“For the last two weeks, Starbucks workers have taken to social media to report that the company is no longer allowing Pride decorations in-store,” the Starbucks Workers United tweeted.

According to Casey Moore, a spokesperson for the union, many baristas have reported and tweeted online about being told to remove Pride decorations from their display.

In Oklahoma, workers have been assured by their managers that “it was a safety issue related to the recent attacks on Target,” according to Moore. She also mentioned that in Massachusetts, workers were purportedly told “they didn’t have any labor hours to decorate for pride.” In Madison, Wisconsin, workers posted on the Instagram app alleging that their district manager tore down Pride decorations because they were not “welcoming for everyone.”

However, Starbucks has disputed these claims from the workers union and maintain that they are still very progressive and pro-LGBTQ+.

“We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community. There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June,” a spokesman for Starbucks told Newsweek.

The initial claims from the Starbucks workers union brought on celebration from notable Conservatives on Twitter, including commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk.

These claims also prompted backlash from lefties and liberals like congressional candidate Nick Autiello (D-R.I.), who said “Starbucks choosing an extremist, hateful minority over its LGBTQ+ staff, employees, and customers is wrong,”

The coffee conglomerate has long taken a pro-LGBTQ stance in the public eye. This comes in the wake of recent backlash from fed up Conservatives that Bud Light, Target, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and many other companies have been pushing LGBTQ products and influencers.

