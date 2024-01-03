Starbucks Accepting Reusable Cups At Drive-Thru And Mobile Orders For ’10 Cents Off’ Order

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:38 PM – Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Starbucks has announced that they will begin accepting reusable cups at their drive-thrus and for mobile orders in order to reduce landfill waste.

The company released a statement, noting that this will take effect on Wednesday at all company-operated and participating stores in the United States and Canada. It is the first national coffee house to offer personal cups for mobile orders.

“With the majority of Starbucks beverages enjoyed on-the-go, this milestone unlocks a big opportunity for customers to choose reusables and supports Starbucks commitment to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030,” they stated. “Starbucks is the only national coffeehouse in the U.S. to offer customers the option to use their personal cup when they make a mobile order and the first in Canada to offer mobile order for all drinks and sizes.”

Customers who bring a “clean personal cup” will also receive a 10-cent discount on their beverage and those who are U.S. Starbucks rewards members will earn 25 bonus stars.

Patrons ordering at the store will need to inform their baristas that they brought their own cup.

In regards to the drive-thru, baristas will collect the cups and fill them up at the pickup window.

As for in-app orders, there will be a “customization” button and a select “personal cup” section once they arrive to the cafe. Customers will hand over their cup to baristas in the pick-up area.

Michael Kobori, Starbucks’ chief sustainability officer, released a statement regarding the new announcement.

“At Starbucks, we envision a future where every beverage can be served in a reusable cup,” Kobori said. “We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order.”

