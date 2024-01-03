Man Attacks District Judge During Sentencing

(Photo by Spencer Weiner-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:51 PM – Wednesday, January 3, 2024

A man has attacked a Las Vegas district judge during his sentencing after he was denied probation.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Deobra Redden was being given his sentence by Judge Mary Kay Holthus when he attacked her after she denied him probation.

Redden was being sentenced on charges of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

Videos circulating on social media showed the 30-year-old leaping over the judge’s bench and tackling her down.

As he tackled her to the ground he can be heard saying “nah f*** that b*tch.”

In the video, Redden can be seen punching the judge and screaming explicit things to her while security officers try to push him off her and restrain him.

Holthus hit her head as a result of the attack but did not suffer any injuries.

The marshal helping to restrain him suffered injuries and had to be transported to a hospital following the incident.

Records showed that Redden had a previous criminal history involving charges in both Texas and Nevada for battery, robbery, assault, injury to property and coercion.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!