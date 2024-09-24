Son Of Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect Ryan Routh Charged With ‘Child Pornography Possession’

(Photo via: Oran Routh. (Photo via: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Carolina)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:48 AM – Tuesday, September 24, 2024

The son of 58-year-old Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to carry out a second assassination on former President Donald Trump, has been charged with possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, Oran Alexander Routh was taken into custody on two federal charges, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Oran Routh’s age is unknown.

However, authorities say that the man, who has also expressed hatred towards Trump, similar to his father, possessed “hundreds of child pornography files,” NBC News reported.

The son previously admitted to police that his 58-year-old father did indeed despise Trump “as any reasonable person would” after the U.S. Secret Service arrested Ryan Routh on September 15th.

According to investigators, they found the “hundreds” of child pornography files while searching Oran’s residence during a separate investigation that was unrelated to child exploitation.

“Investigators who seized multiple electronic devices found videos sent to Oran Routh in July as well as chats from a messaging application commonly used by people who share child sexual abuse material, the FBI agent said,” according to CBS News.

Many of the illicit files were found on a Samsung Galaxy Note device inside Oran’s bedroom.

“These files include videos from a known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina,” court documents state. “Videos from the series depict minors engaged in sex acts.”

The complaint included graphic descriptions of videos of minors “approximately 6 to 8-years-old” as well as “12 to 14-years-old” engaged in sex acts, and a chat from a messaging application in July, where he purportedly asked for a preview of the illicit content for sale.

On September 15th, his father pushed his AK-47 rifle’s muzzle through a hole in a chain-link fence between 300 and 500 yards away from the former president. One hole ahead of Trump on the golf course, a Secret Service agent noticed the gun poking through the fence, so the agent immediately opened fire at 58-year-old Routh.

According to police, Ryan was equipped with a GoPro camera, bags, food supplies, and a scope on his rifle to record the incident. After escaping the area, the suspect was then apprehended shortly after on I-95. Last week, he was charged with two federal firearm crimes: possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon, and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

