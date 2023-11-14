Son Of Hollywood Exec Charged For Murder Of Wife And In-Laws

(Photo via: Los Angeles Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:44 PM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Samuel Haskell IV, the son of a big-time Hollywood executive, has been charged with three counts of murder.

On Monday, Haskell was charged in Los Angeles in connection to the murders of his wife, who he had three kids with, as well as her parents.

Haskell was arrested on Thursday after a homeless man found a bag with a woman’s torso inside of a dumpster a few miles away from the family’s home.

In a packed parking lot during the day before the arrest, a man is seen on surveillance footage pulling up in a white SUV and dropping something into the trash can.

According to a group of laborers, before the remains were disposed of, they contacted police after Haskell had paid them $500 to remove what they identified as “suspicious bags” and when they realized that there were human remains inside they returned the bags to Haskell and called the police.

However, when authorities showed up to investigate there was no evidence left at the scene.

LAPD Detective Efren Gutierrez told reporters that officers returned later on Thursday with a search warrant, where they found blood and other evidence inside of the home.

“These shocking and gruesome crimes have sent shockwaves through our community. We stand with the victims’ loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time and will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement after the hearing.

It is suspected that the remains found belonged to 37-year-old Mei Haskell. Her parents, 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang and 72-year-old Goashan Li, are also missing and police assume that Haskell killed them as well and disposed of their bodies in another location.

The 35-year-old is being charged with three counts of murder with a special circumstance allegation that multiple murders had been committed together.

A judge ordered Haskell be held without bail until his next appearance, which is scheduled for December 8th.

