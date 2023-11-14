House Speaker Mike Johnson: I’m All In For President Trump

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) participates in a ceremonial swearing in for new Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI) at the Capitol November 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

12:44 PM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

House Speaker Mike Johnson has affirmed his support for 45th President Donald J. Trump’s 2024 campaign.

During an interview on Tuesday, Johnson (R-La.) said he already has endorsed Trump wholeheartedly and was one of the closest allies he had in Congress.

“I’m all in for President Trump and I expect he will be our nominee,” Johnson stated. “We have to make Biden a one-term president.”

He hailed Trump’s first term as ‘phenomenal’ and said the United States had the greatest economic numbers in the world during the first two years of his presidency.

Johnson stressed that Trump is a far superior choice to Biden, especially when taking into account their contrasting principles and policies.

The speaker also dismissed the ongoing criminal cases against the former president. Johnson said that the lawsuits are motivated by political prosecutions and that they are just another way to go after him.

