Soccer Players Collapses In The Middle Of Game Due To Cardiac Arrest

Referee Simon Hooper is handed the match ball by Philip Billing of AFC Bournemouth as players of Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth leave the field as Tom Lockyer of Luton Town (not pictured) receives medical treatment after collapsing during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:14 PM – Saturday, December 16, 2023

Luton Town’s captain, Tom Lucker, suffered a cardiac arrest during the game, prompting the match to be canceled.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the Premier League game between Luton Town and Bournemouth was canceled after Lockyer collapsed 59 minutes into the game.

According to the club, the defender became responsive and was then carried off the field on a stretcher.

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,” the club said in a statement on X. “He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. Tom was transferred to the hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.”

When Lockyer went down, there was no one else on the field, and the score was 1-1. Rob Edwards, the manager of Luton, and the players responded right away to seek medical attention.

Six minutes later, both teams were off the field.

After the players had left for the dressing rooms, the crowd cheered as Lockyer, 29, was wheeled off a stretcher.

Later, the stadium announcer told the crowd that the game had been called off.

Prior to the incident, on May 27th, Lockyer passed out during Luton’s promotion playoff final victory over Coventry City at Wembley. The center back underwent surgery to treat atrial fibrillation and was hospitalized for five days.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!