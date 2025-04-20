SoCal Mayor Says He Wants To Give Homeless People Fentanyl

An unhoused person holds a sign reading “Homeless” as they solicits for money in traffic on Glendale boulevard in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2022. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Dana Alexa

1:00 PM – Sunday, April 20, 2025

A shocking statement from Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris is sending shockwaves through Southern California.

Facing a recall, Parris (R-Calif.) suggested solving the city’s homelessness crisis by giving individuals “all the fentanyl they want.”

However, the mayor clarified his statement, saying his remarks were a metaphor to describe the frustration he has with the homelessness population in California.

“What I want to do is give them free fentanyl,” he said. “That’s what I want to do.”

He went on to say he’s specifically alluding to the people that accost the consumers at store parking lots, intimidating them into giving up their money, or the ones that camp outside of individuals home to later burglarize them.

“I am tired of drug addicts robbing our citizens, because that’s what it’s called when they walk up to some woman going to the store, pound on their window and demand money,” the mayor said. “They’re scaring them into giving them money, and that is the definition of robbery.” He concluded by saying he’s shocked people took him literally and he doesn’t regret his comments.

