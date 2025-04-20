Vance Meets With Pope Francis On Easter Sunday: ‘I Pray For You Everyday’

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance attend the celebration of the Passion of the Lord on Good Friday as part of the Holy Week, at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on April 18, 2025. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:19 PM – Sunday, April 20, 2025

Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday as the pope continues to recover from pneumonia.

Advertisement

The two met in a reception room at the Vatican hotel, with the pope offering Vance three chocolate Easter eggs for his children, along with a Vatican tie and rosaries.

The meeting followed after Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, and the pope previously got into an exchange over disagreements on President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

“I know you have not been feeling great but it’s good to see you in better health,” Vance told the pope. “Thank you for seeing me.”

Vance’s office stated that throughout the meeting, the vice president “expressed his gratitude to Pope Francis for inviting him to meet on Easter Sunday and for the hospitality the Vatican has extended to his family.”

In total, Vance’s motorcade was on Vatican territory for 17 minutes, after which the vice president met with his family for Easter Mass at St. Paul Outside the Walls, one of the pontifical basilicas in Rome.

“I pray for you every day,” Vance stated as he said his goodbyes to the pope. “God bless you.”

Francis previously criticized President Trump’s deportation plans, arguing that it would deny migrants of their dignity, despite the fact that they illegally entered the country.

Additionally, Vance met with the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and foreign minister Paul Gallagher on Saturday, where they “discussed their shared religious faith, Catholicism in the United States, the plight of persecuted Christian communities around the world, and President Trump’s commitment to restoring world peace,” according to Vance’s office.

The Vatican described the meeting as an “exchange of opinions” which included current conflicts, and migrants, according to the Associated Press.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!