Singer Sean Kingston Booked In South Fla. Jail

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

11:21 AM – Monday, June 3, 2024

Shorty is an eenie meenie miney mo… felon?

Sean Kingston was booked into a Florida jail on Sunday, as the rapper and singer faces a slew of felony charges.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Kingston was behind bars in Broward County jail on Monday, after being extradited from California. He is expected to appear before a judge.

A SWAT team raided the singer’s home in May, where his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, was also arrested.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Kingston was arrested on May 23rd while performing at Fort Irwin, a U.S. Army training base.

The pair is accused of committing more than $1 million worth of fraud.

Prosecutors say that from October to March, the mother-son-duo stole hundreds of thousands of dollars along with $500,000 worth of jewelry, a $160,000 Cadillac Escalade and over $80,000 worth of furniture.

Kingston remained jailed on a $100,000 bond as of Monday morning.

Turner, on the other hand, was released from jail on Sunday after posting a $160,000 bond.

She has been charged with eight counts of fraud and theft.

Kingston, who was already on two years’ probation for trafficking stolen property, is facing the same charges plus a probation violation.

The singer and rapper’s mother previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud and stealing over $160,000 in 2006. She served 1.5 years in prison.

