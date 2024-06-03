Maldives Govt To Ban Israeli Citizens From Entering Country

Maldives’ president Mohamed Muizzu speaks during his inauguration ceremony on November 17, 2023. Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:06 PM – Monday, June 3, 2024

In response to citizens’ growing public outrage over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the government of the Maldives has decided to forbid Israeli nationals from entering the country.

Advertisement

The Indian Ocean archipelago, well-known for its “opulent resorts,” will be amending its legal system to carry out this new directive.

“In 2023, 28 countries did not recognize Israel as a sovereign nation and 16 of those countries would not allow entry to citizens with Israeli passports,” according to Newsweek.

Additionally, “there are strict rules about goods you can take into or out of the Maldives. You must declare anything that may be prohibited or subject to tax or duty. It is illegal to bring in anything deemed contrary to Islam, including ‘idols for worship’, bibles, pork and pork products, and alcohol,” according to gov.uk

The Cabinet agreed not to allow Israeli passport holders to enter the Maldives, according to a statement from the president’s office.

Approximately 11,000 Israelis traveled to the Maldives in 2023—which made up roughly 0.6% of all visitors.

“For Israeli citizens already in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, because if they find themselves in distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to assist,” the Israeli ministry said in a statement.

Israel initially warned its nationals not to travel to the Maldives in December, citing heightened anti-Israel sentiment amid the conflict with Hamas. The Maldives is also considered a Muslim country, where more than 90% of its citizens practice Islam.

The alert called attention to the “heightened anti-Israel atmosphere, including public comments by officials.”

Although Israel and the Maldives do not have diplomatic relations, Israeli travelers were previously permitted to visit the country.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!