Shooting At Indianapolis Waffle House Leaves At Least 1 Dead, 5 Injured

Police cars are shown near a Waffle House in Indianapolis Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, where at least one person was killed and several injured. (AP Phoot/Isabella Volmert)

OAN’s James Meyers

9:50 AM – Monday, February 19, 2024

One person has been killed and five others have been injured after a Monday morning shooting at an Indianapolis Waffle House, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

Officers responded to a call at about 12:40 a.m. local time after hearing that a woman had been shot, according to Fox 59.

Multiple reports stated that authorities arrived at the scene and found at least five people with injuries from gunshot wounds. The five injured people were all transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman later died at the hospital. The other victims, three men and one woman, were listed in stable condition, according to police.

The sixth victim, a man, arrived at IU Health Methodist Hospital shortly after the shooting and remains in critical condition.

Additionally, authorities said two groups of people were involved in an altercation inside and outside the restaurant before prior to the shooting.

Police added: “It is not clear at this point if any of the people injured were also individuals who fired shots. Detectives are also working to review any video surveillance footage that may be available.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Douglas Morning at 317-327-3475 or email him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana line at 317-262-8477.

