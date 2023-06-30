Serial killer fears sparks in Chicago

Aerial view of downtown Chicago, Illinois on June 29, 2021. – (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Updated 10:23 AM – Friday, June 30, 2023

Chicagoans fear there may be a serial killer on the loose after 16 bodies have been pulled out of waterways.

Since the beginning of 2022 the bodies of 10 men and six women have been recovered from Lake Michigan and the Chicago River.

26-year-old Noah Enos was the latest to be pulled out of the water on June 17th. He was reportedly found about a block away from where he was last seen following a concert at the Salt Shed music venue five days prior.

“I know Noah wasn’t the first one to go missing and be found in the river, and I sure as s**t hope that he’s the last,” said Enos’ girlfriend, Nicole Wijs, during a recent vigil.

Enos’s cause of death remains unclear, as well as that of several others who drowned, but at least two have been ruled a suicide.

Noah Enos – found June 2023.

Unidentified woman – found May 2023.

Richard Garcia – found April 2023.

Seamus Gray – found April 2023.

Joel Orduno – found March 2023.

Anthony Rucker – found Feb. 2023. Suicide.

Krzysztof Szubert – found Dec. 2022.

Peter Salvino – found Dec. 2022

Hayward Brown – found June 2022.

Daniel Sotelo – found May 2022.

Natally Brookson – found May 2022.

Karina Pena Alanis – found April 2022. Suicide.

Yuet Tsang – found April 2022.

Unidentified woman – found April 2022.

Unidentified man – found April 2022.

Kathleen Martin – found March 2022.

A former FBI agent told the New York Post “there’s too many coincidences” and there may have been a serial killer at play. She added that leaving a body in the river ultimately leaves forensic evidence “non-existent”, and that there are “many similar patterns across the board.”

TikTok and Reddit sleuths were quick to come up with their own theories, such as reports of unsolicited taxi drivers, which authorities already confirmed were unrelated.

Chicago was named the murder capital of the U.S. in 2022 after recording nearly 700 homicides.

The scare also comes amid speculation there may be a separate serial killer in Texas. At least five bodies have been pulled out of Austin’s Lady Bird Lake within the last six months.

Unidentified Man – found June 27th.

John Christopher Hays-Clark – found April 15th.

Jonathan Honey – found April 1st.

Clifton Axtell – found March 5th.

Jason John – found February 13th.

Austin authorities assured the last death is not being investigated as a homicide and police dismissed claims over a possible serial killer.

Circumstances surrounding the last death are not being investigated as homicide.

“I understand the public has concerns. All of these death investigations occur independently. I would release information if there was information of concern,” Sergeant Lee Knouse with the Austin Police Department said.

Meanwhile FBI data reported homicide offenses have massively increased in the U.S. over the last decade, with 13,477 incidents recorded in 2021.

