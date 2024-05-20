Senators Cruz, Britt Introduce Bill To Protect IVF

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) (R) speaks during a news conference with fellow Republican senators at the U.S. Capitol on May 09, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

12:35 PM – Monday, May 20, 2024

GOP Senators Ted Cruz and Katie Britt have introduced legislation to protect in vitro-fertilization (IVF) nationwide.

The two detailed the bill in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Monday. In the piece, they referred to the procedure as “profoundly pro-family.” They also pointed out that 2% of all births in the United States result from IVF.

Cruz (R-Texas) and Britt’s (R-Ala.) bill would require states to allow the procedure in order to receive Medicaid funding.

However, the senators clarified that the legislation does not dictate what standards states may use to regulate the procedure.

“Our bill doesn’t impede states from setting up health and safety standards to govern IVF, nor does it compel any individual or organization to provide IVF against its wishes or beliefs. It simply ensures that access to IVF is fully protected by federal law, as there is currently no such federal law in place,” the senators wrote.

Cruz and Britt’s bill also seeks to clarify confusion about the procedure’s legal status following an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that prompted providers to halt operations.

