Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Apologizes After Video Of Assault On Ex-Girlfriend Surfaces

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:19 PM – Monday, May 20, 2024

Sean “Diddy” Combs has now publicly apologized after a video recently surfaced of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

Last week, CNN uploaded a 2016 video of Combs chasing Ventura down a hallway, grabbing her by the back of her neck, pushing her to the ground, and kicking her multiple times as she laid on the ground in agony, which was purportedly recorded in a Los Angeles hotel on March 5th, 2016.

He also later grabbed her by the sweatshirt and dragged her along the floor, as shown in the footage.

Meanwhile, Diddy made an apology and acknowledged the controversial video in a Sunday Instagram post.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” the music mogul said.

“I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses,” he continued, in part. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

On Sunday, Ventura’s lawyer issued a statement in response to Diddy’s apology, saying: “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words,” read the statement from Meredith Firetog, partner at Wigdor LLP.

Ventura settled a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023. According to court filings, Ventura claimed that Combs “often punched, beat, kicked and stomped” on her during their tumultuous relationship.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Douglas H. Wigdor, Ventura’s lawyer, said in response to the video footage of Combs. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

The allegations were detailed in Ventura’s 37-page complaint, saying: “In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

“After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her,” it continued. “He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape.”

According to the lawsuit, Ventura managed to make it to the elevator and then took a taxi home.

Nevertheless “upon realizing that her running away would cause Combs to be even angrier with her, and completely stuck in his vicious cycle of abuse, Ventura returned to the hotel with the intention of apologizing for running away from her abuser,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims that upon her return to the hotel, security personnel “urged her to get back into a cab and go to her apartment, suggesting that they had seen the security footage” of Combs abusing her.

“Upon information and belief, Mr. Combs paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage from that evening,” the lawsuit alleges.

Combs had consistently denied the allegations after settling the lawsuit.

