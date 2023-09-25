Senator Menendez Says He Will Be Exonerated From Bribery Charges

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NY) speaks during a press conference at Hudson County Community College’s North Hudson Campus on September 25, 2023 in Union City, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

10:11 AM – Monday, September 25, 2023

Senator Bob Menendez has spoken out against federal bribery charges he received last week. The senator claimed that he has done nothing wrong and insists he will be exonerated.

During a press conference on Monday, Menendez (D-N.J.) stated that the more than $480,000 found at his house was from his personal savings account.

“I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash from my personal savings account, what I have kept for emergencies and because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba,” Menendez said. “Now this may seem old-fashioned but these were monies drawn from my personal savings account based on the income that I have lawfully derived,” he continued.

In addition to insisting he will be exonerated, the New Jersey senator refuses to resign.

“I recognize this will be the biggest fight yet, but as I have stated throughout this whole process, I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey’s senior senator.”

Last week, both Menendez and his wife were indicted on federal bribery charges. He was accused by prosecutors of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for his influence. The sweeping 39-page indictment claimed that the couple accepted bribes in exchange for Menendez using his power as a U.S. senator to protect the interest of three prominent businessmen, while also benefiting Egypt’s government.

