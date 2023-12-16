Senate Staffer Fired From Ben Cardin’s Office After Allegedly Filming Video Of Sex Act In A Hearing Room

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) (Photo by Greg Nash – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:00 PM – Saturday, December 16, 2023

A United States senate staffer was fired after he allegedly filmed himself having sexual intercourse in a hearing room with another man.

Advertisement

24-year-old legislative aide Maese-Czeropski has been accused of sharing a video of himself in a sexually suggestive act on a public X account with another man. The Spectator broke the story first on Friday, claiming to have seen his face clearly.

After the video started circulating social media, Senator Ben Cardin’s (D-Md.) office reportedly stated that the staffer was fired.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter,” a Cardin spokeswoman told the press.

The sexual activity supposedly occurred in the same chamber where senators question Supreme Court nominees and where former FBI director James Comey previously testified regarding purported Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The Daily Caller was first to release a graphic video of the incident on Friday night.

After the video went viral, the U.S. Capitol Police opened an investigation into possible criminal offenses.

Maese-Czeropski previously was featured in an ad for President Biden.

In a statement on LinkedIn the former staffer admitted he had “shown poor judgment,” but denied the allegations.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” he wrote. “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!