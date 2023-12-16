Lawsuit Claims 9-year-old Girl Was Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted On Boston School Bus

(Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:32 PM – Saturday, December 16, 2023

A Boston woman has filed a lawsuit against the Boston Public Schools District, a private bus company, and two of its employees after claiming her daughter was sexually assaulted multiple times.

The girl was allegedly raped by an 11-year-old student on the way home from Match Charter Public School in Hyde Park, right in front of the bus driver and monitor.

Due to their contract with Transdev, Match Charter Schools, Transdev Services, and Boston Public Schools are being sued by the family of the nine-year-old girl.

According to the lawsuit that Morgan & Morgan filed in Suffolk Superior Court, the assaults happened over the course of seven months in the 2022–2023 academic year.

“There is a nine-year-old child in Boston who was raped repeatedly on her way home from school over an entire school year,” attorneys Nina Bonelli and Alexander Zodikoff said in a statement.

According to the lawsuit, the girl reported the assaults to her two friends, who notified the school administration.

The bus company informed the family that no security camera footage was available when they requested it.

According to Boston Public Schools, the onboard camera footage had already been deleted when the report was completed, which was five months after the assaults.

A Boston Public Schools spokesman stated that a Match Charter School is legally required to look into any incidents involving its students.

According to the family’s attorneys, the nine-year-old girl was forced to drop out of school before completing the fourth grade due to physical and mental harm.

