Senate Ends Mayorkas Impeachment Trial, Dismisses 2 Articles

In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., presiding over the Senate acting as a court of impeachment, announces the results of the vote to adjourn the court of impeachment, at the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

UPDATE – 2:00 P.M. PST:

The Senate has voted to dismiss all Articles of impeachment against Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to adjorn Mayorkas’ impeachment trial with a party-line vote of 51-49.

The first Article of impeachment was killed earlier in the day. 67 votes were needed in order to remove Mayorkas from office.

After the trial concluded, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) addressed members on the floor.

“We’ve set a very unfortunate precedent here which means that the Senate can ignore, in effect, the House’s impeachment,” McConnell stated. “It doesn’t make any difference whether our friends on the other side thought he should have been impeached or not: He was.” “And by doing what we just did, we have, in effect, ignored the directions of the House, which were to have a trial,” he continued. “We had no evidence, no procedure. This is a day — it’s not a proud day in the history of the Senate.”

UPDATE -12:47 P.M. PST:

The Senate has voted to kill the first impeachment article against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

On Wednesday, in a 51-to-48-to-1 vote, the Senate passed the motion to kill Article 1.

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Ala.) voted “present” due to her discontent with the impeachment effort.

The motion to kill the first article was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Another article of impeachment against Mayorkas has yet to be voted on.

On Tuesday, House Republicans delivered two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Senate chamber.

House Republicans first voted to impeach Mayorkas in mid-February due to his failure to enforce border laws amid the chaotic influx of migrants arriving at the Southern border who are illegally entering the United States.

