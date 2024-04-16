House Sends Mayorkas Impeachment To Senate

U.S. House impeachment managers deliver articles of impeachment for US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the US Senate at the US Capitol on April 16, 2024. House Republicans blame Mayorkas, a Democrat, for a surge in illegal entries from Mexico that they have called a “humanitarian catastrophe.” (Photo by JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:45 PM –Tuesday, April 16, 2024

The Senate has received two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas from House GOP members.

On Tuesday, House impeachment managers walked with the two articles through the Capitol to the Senate chamber.

Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.), Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Representatives Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Ben Cline (R-Va.), Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.), Michael Guest (R-Miss.), Harriet Hageman (R-Wy.), Clay Higgins (R-La.), Laurel Lee (R-Fla.), August Pfluger (R-Texas) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) were chosen as the House impeachment managers.

The group was led by the House clerk and sergeant-at-arms.

When the articles arrived to the Senate chamber, the charges were read aloud.

The articles are not expected to pass the Senate as it is Democrat-controlled. It is also not clear to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R-N.Y.) what a trial would look like.

Previously, Schumer stated that he hoped the Senate would wrap up the impeachment trial “as quickly as possible.” It is not known if the majority leader will move to dismiss or table the articles.

In order for the impeachment to go into effect, two-thirds majority of the chamber must vote to convict Mayorkas.

House Republicans first voted to impeach Mayorkas in mid-February due to his failure to enforce border laws amid the chaotic influx of migrants arriving at the Southern border who are illegally entering the U.S.

Mayorkas is the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached since 1876. William Belknap, a former secretary of war, was the very first to be impeached.

