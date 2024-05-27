Sen. Scott Bashes Biden’s Latest Attack Ad On Trump

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) announces his run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a campaign event on May 22, 2023 in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

OAN’s Katie Smith

5:47 PM – Monday, May 27, 2024

Senator Tim Scott has called Joe Biden’s most recent ad on Black voters against Trump “insulting.”

On Sunday, Scott (R-S.C.) told CNN that Biden’s latest attack on Trump is only driving Black voters to the Republican. He continued by saying that Black communities were better off under Trump.

“There are two things that are driving Black votes back to Donald Trump: jobs and justice. No. 1, under Donald Trump, our wages were going up. Right now, fairness is going down,” he said.

Scott pointed out that Biden’s own Vice President Kamala Harris said the president was pro-segregation. The senator said the United States needs four more years of common sense under Donald Trump, not segregation under Biden.

The senator reminded voters of Biden’s record with Black Americans, saying he is the only one restraining Black Americans.

“If you’re really concerned about racial justice in America, let’s not forget, Joe Biden is the guy that talked about ‘racial jungles’ as a result of desegregation,” Scott said. “Let’s not forget the fact that Joe Biden is the president who said, ‘If you don’t vote for me, you can’t be Black.’ … An old White dude telling me I can’t be Black if I don’t vote for him? This is the president who said … the Republican Party wants to put you back in chains,” he added.

In regards to accepting election results, Scott stressed that he expects a fair and honest election. He is confident that “we will certify the election and certify Donald Trump as our 47th president.”

