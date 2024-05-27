Crowd Cheers On Trump At NASCAR Race In N.C.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks on during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

6:18 PM – Monday, May 27, 2024

Donald Trump honored our nation’s fallen heroes while at the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race in North Carolina.

On Sunday, the GOP presumptive nominee arrived to a cheering crowd at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He stood alongside race car owner Richard Childress as he observed a Memorial Day moment of silence.

Trump also met with Gold Star Families before going to the top of speedway as the Honor and Remember flag was rolled out.

Before attending the race, Trump flew over the event with Trump Force One as the crowd cheered him on and chanted USA.

Trump’s visit marks the first time a sitting or former president has attended a race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

