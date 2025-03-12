Sen. Sanders: The Trump-Musk Alliance Marks The ‘Scariest Times’ In My Lifetime

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at a press conference on the cost of prescription drugs in the United States at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on September 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:55 AM – Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described “democratic Socialist,” recently declared that “these are the scariest times” in his life — referencing President Donald Trump’s election victory and alignment with billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk.

“These are, you know, the scariest times in my lifetime,” Sanders (I-Vt.) stated during an episode of “Pod Save America” with Jon Lovett.

“I think that’s objectively the truth. You know, it is not just [that] they want to give tax breaks to billionaires and cut programs for working people. Frankly, that’s happened before,” Sanders continued.

“You combine that with the power of the oligarchy in general, you combine that with Mr. Musk owning Twitter and able to send out his messages to hundreds of millions of people,” Sanders added.

Despite criticizing the Democrat Party following the 2024 presidential election, Sanders has still emerged as a prominent critic of the Trump-Musk alliance — arguing that the administration represents “a government of the billionaire class, by the billionaire class, and for the billionaire class.”

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right,” Sanders posted on X on November 6th, 2024.

During his appearance on “Pod Save America” with Lovett, Sanders went on to suggest that the Trump administration is threatening free speech while moving towards “authoritarianism.”

“You combine that with the fact that people like Bezos, the second-wealthiest person in the country, fired or got rid of most of his editorial staff and is going to convert them into a right-wing thing,” Sanders continued. “Combine that with the fact that Trump is suing major media outlets and is threatening to investigate PBS and NPR.”

However, what Sanders failed to mention is that Trump’s efforts to sue certain media companies have never revolved around inhibiting “free speech,” it revolves around reprimanding outlets that are purposely printing or posting blatant fabrications about him and his administration — lying to the American people. ABC News handed Trump $15 million last year after one of their hosts lied about Trump being “liable for rape,” which is untrue.

“So it’s not only the power of money, it’s also combined with that the movement toward authoritarianism,” Sanders went on.

Sanders also asserted that Trump and Musk’s cuts to frivolous and fraudulent federal funding is “unconstitutional” and “illegal.”

“When Trump unilaterally cuts federal funding that was passed by Congress, that is illegal, that is unconstitutional,” he continued. “When you have the vice president saying, well, in his judgment the courts don’t have the right to stop unconstitutional acts of the president, man, that is authoritarianism.”

“He is now trying to end what the Founding Fathers [were] pretty smart about, creating a form of government where there were checks and balances,” Sanders argued. “This is a scary moment.”

Additionally, Sanders recently attacked Musk for calling Democrat Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) a traitor for visiting Ukraine — referring to Musk’s behavior as “disgusting.”

“Kelly is a military guy who serves his country, went to Ukraine to get a sense of how the Ukrainian people are responding to [President Trump’s] betrayal of the country … and you have Musk talking about Mark Kelly as a traitor,” Sanders stated in a recent CNN interview.

“I think the American people are sick and tired of the wealthiest guy in the world running the United States government and calling, in this case, a guy who put his life on the line to defend us a traitor. That’s beyond the pale.”

