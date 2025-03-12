Report: RFK Jr. Wants Artificial Dyes To Be Removed From Products, Speaking With Food Industry Leaders 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a Cesar Chavez Day event at Union Station on March 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:11 AM – Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services, has reportedly told food industry leaders that he wants artificial dyes to be removed from American food products.

On Monday, Kennedy reportedly told food industry leaders in a closed-door meeting that he wants them to remove artificial color additives from their products by the “end of his time” in office, according to a memo describing the meeting — which was reported by ABC News.

Melissa Hockstad, the president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, who penned the memo, reported that Kennedy said it is a top priority of the Trump administration to rid America’s food of artificial dyes.

Hockstad had addressed the memo to “Consumer Brands Member CEOs.”

“The Secretary made clear his intention to take action unless the industry is willing to be proactive with solutions,” Hockstad wrote.

She also said her association will work with Health and Human Services (HHS) leaders about removing “roadblocks” so food companies can help meet Kennedy’s goal.

“We will be working with your teams to gain as much alignment as possible about how we move forward and ensure the industry is positioned in the best possible way as we navigate next steps forward,” she wrote. “But to underscore, decision time is imminent.”

