Sen. Rand Paul’s Goal For New Chairmanship Is To Expose Government Censorship

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

10:46 AM – Wednesday, January 15, 2025

As the new chairman of Homeland Security and the Government Oversight Committee, GOP Senator Rand Paul hopes to expose government censorship of the press and social media platforms, which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul (R-Ky.) told One America News that he was concerned about the way that the government influences what people say on air.

“I’m very concerned about the idea of the government influencing what you can say on the air,” Paul said.

Paul argued that it is appalling that the government attempted to have parts of interviews removed, with its reasoning being that it was “misinformation.”

“We [the Government] said this about vaccines and we don’t think that’s misinformation, and you should remove [that] from your interview. That to me is an appalling request,” Paul asserted.

According to Paul, the government has also tried to influence social media companies into blocking certain content. In these cases, he explained that he is less worried about the social media platforms themselves and more worried about the government-directed censorship by proxy.

“I do care about the government meeting with members of the media and just the intimidation of it,” Paul continued. “Just the idea that you would have a scheduled meeting with the FBI is intimidating. You know, whether they make you do anything or not. There’s an intimidation factor.”

Paul also argued that science is about fighting consensus.

“If you look at the history of science, the history of science is people challenging dogma, challenging the consensus… Most of the most famous people we think of, Galileo and others, challenge the consensus of science,” Paul said.

