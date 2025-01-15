Report: Israel And Hamas Reach Hostage-Ceasefire Deal, Details Being Sort Out

People react to the reports of a possible Gaza cease fire and hostage release deal being reached during a rally calling for the return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip on January 15, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel. A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas was announced tonight that would entail the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, according to officials from Hamas, the United States, and other parties. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:20 AM – Wednesday, January 15, 2025

A deal to release more than a third of the Israeli hostages and begin a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has been agreed upon by both Israel officials and Hamas leaders, according to multiple reports.

The pause will allow Israel and the Islamist terrorist group to negotiate terms to release the 97 hostages remaining in Gaza, an official told the Israeli press.

However, in a closed door meeting in late December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously announced that fighting in Gaza would continue despite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, prompting uncertainty for those who have been keeping up with the war.

Officials in Jerusalem told Israeli media that Hamas has agreed and signed off on the deal, with Netanyahu expected to sign off on the deal by Thursday, according to the Times of Israel.

Nevertheless, if either side goes back on their terms at any point, then the fighting is anticipated to continue, breaking the deal.

“There is a breakthrough in the hostage deal negotiations in Doha. Hamas’ military leader in Gaza Mohammed Sinwar gave his OK,” one Israeli official told reporters.

Qatar Prime Minister Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, whose team has been part of mediating the terms, is expected to hold a news conference later on Wednesday in order to discuss the latest developments in the deal.

The current agreement on the table calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that would last for a period of 42 days, during which Hamas would release 33 hostages.

Furthermore, the hostages will include women, children, men over 50, and those who are considered wounded or sick. In return, the Jewish State would agree to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from jail. The deal also calls for hundreds of additional vehicles to distribute food, medication, fuel, and other supplies throughout Gaza.

The terrorist group has yet to provide a list of who the 33 hostages would be, as well as their condition and any other additional confirmation of how many of the 97 remaining hostages are still alive.

According to Israeli officials, they believe that three Israeli-Americans are included in the hostage group.

The exact number has yet to be agreed upon and it will be negotiated once Hamas names the hostages to be released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

