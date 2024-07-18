Sen. Menendez Denies Reports He’s Resigning After Conviction

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) leaves Manhattan federal court on July 15, 2024 in New York City. Menendez and his wife Nadine are accused of taking bribes of gold bars, a luxury car, and cash in exchange for using Menendez’s position to help the government of Egypt and other corrupt acts according to an indictment from the Southern District of New York. The jury has begun deliberations in the trial. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sani Unutoa

2:12 PM – Thursday, July 18, 2024

Senator Bob Menendez has refuted reports that he told allies he would resign.

In an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, Menendez said he did not resign or talk to any allies.

He added that it seems like there’s an effort to force him out.

“I can tell you that I have not resigned nor have I spoken to any so called allies,” Menendez said. “Seems to me that there is an effort to try to force me into a statement. Anyone who knows me knows that’s the worst way to achieve a goal with me.”

A Manhattan jury found Menendez guilty of 16 felony accounts, including bribery, in his corruption trial on Tuesday.

The Democrat is facing calls to resign from several Senate colleagues, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and fellow New Jersey Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Menendez plans to appeal the verdict.

He is set to be sentenced in October. He faces decades in prison.

