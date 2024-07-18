Sen. Menendez Denies Reports He’s Resigning After Conviction

OAN Staff Sani Unutoa
2:12 PM – Thursday, July 18, 2024
Senator Bob Menendez has refuted reports that he told allies he would resign.
In an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, Menendez said he did not resign or talk to any allies.
He added that it seems like there’s an effort to force him out.
“I can tell you that I have not resigned nor have I spoken to any so called allies,” Menendez said. “Seems to me that there is an effort to try to force me into a statement. Anyone who knows me knows that’s the worst way to achieve a goal with me.”
A Manhattan jury found Menendez guilty of 16 felony accounts, including bribery, in his corruption trial on Tuesday.
The Democrat is facing calls to resign from several Senate colleagues, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and fellow New Jersey Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.).
Menendez plans to appeal the verdict.
He is set to be sentenced in October. He faces decades in prison.
