RNC: Gold Star Parents Remind Biden Of 13 Service Members Who Died Under ‘Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal’

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:48 PM – Thursday, July 18, 2024

During the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Wednesday night, two Gold Star family members reminded attendees and viewers at home of President Joe Biden’s horrendous Afghanistan withdrawal, which ultimately led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members.

“Our son, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, whose name Joe Biden has refused to say out loud, was killed on Aug. 26, 2021,” Alicia Lopez said. “He died during Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.” “During last month’s debate, he claimed no service members have died during his administration. None. That hurt us all deeply,” added Herman Lopez. “So Alicia and I are here to say the names of all 13 service members who lost their lives at Abbey Gate,” he continued, before reading out each name.

As a result, loud chants of “Joe must go!” erupted from the crowd after Lopez read every single name of the 13 service members killed at Abbey Gate during the withdrawal.

Meanwhile, another Gold Star family member, Christy Shamblin, who was present at the event in order to represent her daughter-in-law, Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee, also called out Biden for his refusal to recognize Nicole’s tragic death.

“Joe Biden has refused to recognize their sacrifice,” Shamblin told the crowd, “Donald Trump knew all of our children’s names. He knew all of their stories…” “Donald Trump carried the weight for a few hours with me,” she added. “Donald Trump spent six hours in Bedminster with us… He allowed us to grieve. He allowed us to remember our heroes.”

The woman went on to say that she had previously expected Trump to be “an arrogant politician,” but instead, he expressed kindness and sincere “empathy” regarding the loss.

13 service members and 60 Afghanis were killed by a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in August 2021 during the botched withdrawal.

