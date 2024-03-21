Sen. Marco Rubio Says It Would Be An ‘Honor’ To Be Offered Spot As Trump’s Potential Running Mate

American Conservative Union Holds Annual CPAC Conference In Orlando ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 25: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:24 PM – Thursday, March 21, 2024

Florida Senator Marco Rubio expressed that it would be “an honor” to be offered a spot as former President Donald Trump’s vice president.

On Thursday, Rubio (R-Fla.) stated that being picked would be “an honor” but that he has “not spoken to anyone in the Trump world about it.”

According to a report by NBC News, Rubio is among over a dozen possible picks on Trump’s list.

“It’s pretty clear from Trump’s orbit that Rubio is in play,” a veteran Florida GOP operative said Wednesday. “It makes sense because he checks almost every box if they can get past both being from Florida.”

Although Rubio maintains that he has not discussed the position with Trump, an adviser to the president informed NBC News on Wednesday that the 2024 GOP campaign has not reached out to any candidates directly in general.

“Anybody who would be offered the chance to serve their country as vice president should consider that to be an honor,” Rubio said. “I mean, that’s why I’m in public service.”

Later, he reiterated that he has not spoken to Trump or any of the former president’s aides.

“If that changes, I’ll let you know,” he said.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), retired neurosurgeon and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) are other possible running mates.

