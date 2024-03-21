Over 500 Illegal Immigrants Charge, Break Through Razor Wire In Texas

A member of the Texas National Guard reinforces a fence with barbed wire to contain groups of migrant people who try to reach the US side in search of asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on March 20, 2024. ((Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:41 PM – Thursday, March 21, 2024

Hundreds of foreigners trying to illegally cross at the Southern border in El Paso, Texas, charged and broke through a wall of razor wiring, crossing the international border in hopes of obtaining asylum in the United States.

Advertisement

On Thursday, around 600 migrants broke through the razor wire wall protecting entry into the U.S.

Initially, the large group of migrants were being pushed back by members of the Texas National Guard.

However, soon after, a handful of them pushed through Border Patrol agents and National Guard officials, knocking them out of the way.

The night before the chaotic break through, “hundreds of migrants were pushed south of the concertina wire in the middle of the night by Texas National Guard,” a border agent explained.

The Lone Star State deployed National Guard troops to the border at the request of Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas).

The order was part of the Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

On Wednesday, just a few hours after the Supreme Court allowed a Texas law to take effect that gave authorities the right to arrest individuals who they suspect had entered the country illegally, a federal appeals court issued an order that now puts the law, SB4, on hold.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!