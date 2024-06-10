Sen. John Fetterman Rear Ends Driver On Highway, He And His Wife Taken To Hospital

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) uses a speech-to-text app on his iPhone to better understand a reporter’s questions in between votes at the U.S. Capitol on February 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. Following a series of evening votes, the Senate will stay in session all night with the goal of passing national security legislation that would send $95 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

3:13 PM – Monday, June 10, 2024

Democrat Senator John Fetterman was involved in a car accident over the weekend, where he rear-ended another driver and went to the hospital “out of abundance of caution,” according to the New York Post.

The senator was with his wife, Gisele, at the time of the accident on Sunday, and both were taken to a nearby hospital in order to be treated for their “minor” injuries.

“On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital. John was treated for a bruised shoulder and they were discharged that afternoon. They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock,” the Fetterman spokesperson said in a statement.

Maryland State Police provided further details on the accident, stating that the crash “happened shortly before 8 a.m.” and that Fetterman was driving the car that rear-ended another vehicle.

“According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when for unknown reasons, the Traverse struck the rear of the Impala. The driver of the Traverse is identified as John Fetterman, 54, of Pennsylvania,” Maryland State Police said in a statement to the New York Post.

Additionally, the passenger of the other vehicle, along with the Fetterman’s, were transported to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia via ambulance, according to the police department.

“No citations were issued. The crash investigation remains active and ongoing,” they added.

In May 2022, the 54-year-old senator suffered a stroke as he was campaigning for his seat. Since then, Fetterman has had trouble speaking fluidly and processing conversations, and he occasionally uses devices in congressional hearings and routine conversations to transcribe spoken words in real time.

