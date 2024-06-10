Prosecutors Present More Evidence: Hunter Biden’s Text Messages To Drug Dealer Before Gun Purchase

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, arrive to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 10, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. The trial for Hunter Biden’s felony gun charges resumes today with the defense’s team. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:03 PM – Monday, June 10, 2024

The day before he purportedly lied about his drug use, first son Hunter Biden attempted to meet up with a drug dealer, who has since been convicted, in order to purchase a .38-caliber gun, according to text messages that federal prosecutors revealed on Monday.

Advertisement

54-year-old Hunter instructed a phone contact to “[m]eet me 7/11 at 3” on the evening of October 11th, 2018.

The individual, named in his phone contacts as “Q,” was the focus of President Joe Biden’s son’s efforts for the better part of the preceding two days to set up a meeting spot.

(Photo via: U.S. District Court of Delaware)

(Photo via: U.S. District Court of Delaware)

(Photo via: U.S. District Court of Delaware)

“Can you meet me @ 7/11 now[?],” Hunter Biden asked on October 10th, 2018. However, the recipient, “Q,” who also referred to himself as “Jr,” said that he would not be able to make it there quickly.

Before Hunter eventually paid a visit to Starquest Shooters & Survival Supply on October 12th, it is not clear if the two had ever met prior to this specific text exchange.

Eladio Otero Jr., who entered a guilty plea in June 2023 to one count of using a communication device to support a drug conspiracy as part of an agreement with Delaware federal prosecutors, was identified by the Daily Mail outlet as Hunter’s contact. Otero received a sentence of one year of supervised release and fifteen months in jail. Otero was also found guilty in 2010 of second-degree assault in Maryland, which was related to an armed robbery that occurred in 2007.

Before closing arguments started, prosecutors called FBI agent Erika Jensen back to the stand to refute defense allegations that Hunter was not suffering from a drug addiction at the time that he purchased the Colt Cobra. The texts sent to “Q” were the main focus of Jensen’s brief appearance.

Hunter made references to the convenience shop in question “both before and after the gun purchase,” according to prosecutor Derek Hines, implying that this was his usual location for buying the addictive drug.

However, according to attorney Abbe Lowell, the first son’s whereabouts were not confirmed in the messages from prior to the gun purchase.

“Was he going to meet Q or getting a cup of coffee?” he asked Jensen. “I don’t know,” Jensen said, who looked at evidence from Hunter’s notorious laptop. “I have no further context.”

Mainstream media networks previously claimed, falsely, that the first son’s laptop was merely Russian disinformation.

“Emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop also show he withdrew $800.00 from his Wells Fargo account on the evening of Oct. 11,” according to the New York Post.

This is consistent with the actions described by Hunter’s ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan, who testified before prosecutors last week saying that Hunter frequently took out sizable sums of money to purchase drugs. Kestan even maintained that Hunter gave her and other drug dealers access credentials to his bank account so they could take money directly out of his account.

On October 16th, 2018, at around 4 a.m., Hunter texted his sister-in-law, who had since become his lover, Hallie Biden. The text message provided location data, which allowed authorities to locate him at the 7-11.

“Sometimes we had text messages without location data,” Lowell said. “Sometimes we had location data without text messages.”

Before resting their case on Monday, Hunter’s defense team only called three witnesses, including Hunter’s 30-year-old daughter, Naomi.

If the defense team for Hunter Biden believed that allowing his daughter to testify would help him appear more responsible and fatherly during his trial, their facial expressions after her testimony told a different story.

Hunter and Naomi previously exchanged texts the week that he was in New York City, according to the prosecution. Naomi was attending law school in the city at the time.

Hunter contacted his daughter to have his Ford Raptor truck, which Naomi had taken one evening, exchanged for Joe Biden’s black Cadillac. However, texts from his daughter revealed that Hunter remained unresponsive between midnight and two in the morning.

They traded cars after a few days of back and forth, but Naomi then enquired as to whether she would be allowed to visit him since it had been so long.

She texted, adding a sad face emoji: “So no c u!?”

Naomi continued, saying: “I can’t take this…I just miss you so much. I just want to hang out with you.”

Hunter finally responded by saying: “I am sorry I’ve been so unreachable. It is not fair to you.”

“Hunter’s team scrambled in the aftermath of Naomi’s testimony and unexpectedly withdrew a witness — likely the president’s brother Jimmy, who was at the courthouse and was on the defense’s list of possible witnesses,” Axios reported.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!