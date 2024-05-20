Secy Austin: Ukraine’s Survival Is Important To Us All

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin holds a joint press conference following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Pentagon on May 20, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

5:58 PM – Monday, May 20, 2024

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has touted the American made weapons going to Ukraine.

Advertisement

During a meeting with global defense leaders on Monday, Austin claimed that Ukrainian troops are already putting the sent lethal aid to good use. He vowed to send more weapons to the warring country.

The Pentagon chief stressed that Russia’s renewed attack on Ukraine suggests more aid needs to be sent.

Austin went on to say that without a secure Ukraine, security for western countries will be threatened.

“Ukraine’s survival and success are central to Ukraine security, European security, global security and American security,” Austin said. “If Putin prevails, tyrants will conclude that they can also try to invade and conquer their sovereign neighbors. That will leave Europe under Putin’s shadow and make the world more violent and chaotic. So, Ukraine’s struggle for freedom and security matters to us all, and I am more determined than ever to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to succeed.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian leaders are begging the Biden Administration to speed up weapon shipments.

Ukrainian troops are reportedly having a tough time fortifying the frontlines, where as Russian attacks are intensifying.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!