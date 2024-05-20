Former Red Sox Pitcher Austin Maddox Arrested As Part Of Underage Sex Sting

Boston Red Sox Photo Day FT. MYERS, FL – FEBRUARY 20: : Austin Maddox #62 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during the Boston Red Sox photo day on February 20, 2018 at JetBlue Park in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:00 PM – Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Austin Maddox has been arrested as part of an underage sex sting operation in Florida.

Advertisement

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced on Monday that Maddox was one of the 27 people arrested as part of a multi-agency operation late last month.

Officials stated that the former MLB player, along with others arrested, are accused of soliciting sex online from minors.

A defense lawyer for Maddox, James Hill, said that he intends to fight the allegations against him and that he will enter a non-guilty plea if formal charges are filed.

An arrest report stated that the 33-year-old former pitcher began speaking with an undercover agent who was pretending to be an underage girl on April 28th, expressing his intent to meet up with her and have sex. However, the agent told him in messages that she was only 14-years-old.

At the location where he had prearranged to meet the underage female, Maddox was apprehended shortly after.

He has now been charged with four felony counts.

Maddox was drafted to the Boston Red Sox in 2012 after playing at the University of Florida. He made his major debut with the team in 2017, and spent three months on the roster before heading back to the minors from a shoulder injury. He was released from the team in 2019.

Maddox is currently being held in jail on a $300,000 bond.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!