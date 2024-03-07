Security Fence Placed Around U.S. Capitol Ahead Of SOTU Address

Eight-feet-tall steel fencing is put up around the U.S. Capitol the day before President Joe Biden is to deliver the State of the Union address on March 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. The security fence has been erected during each of the president’s annual addresses since the attacks of January 06, 2021. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:20 PM – Thursday, March 7, 2024

A tall fence has been installed to wrap around the U.S. Capitol building in order to prepare for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and due to “safety concerns.”

The fencing was put up after it was recommended by the U.S. Capitol Police and Secret Service as a safety precaution.

Many Republicans pointed out the hypocrisy of the Biden administration, specifically how the administration was quick to erect a security fence around the Capitol building for Biden’s speech, while neglecting to address necessary security measures at the Southern border.

In December 2023, border crossings reached a new record. The U.S. Border Patrol recorded approximately 250,000 instances of encounters with migrants attempting to cross into the United States during that month.

