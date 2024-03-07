Latest Report States Uvalde Police Made ‘Many Failures’ In School Shooting Response

Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

5:30 PM -Thursday, March 7, 2024

The Uvalde, Texas, city council released the findings of the independent report it approved to investigate the actions of the Uvalde police officers who responded to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.

Advertisement

The head of the investigation, Jesse Prado, an Austin-based investigator and former police detective, said on Thursday that the investigation determined none of the initial five Uvalde police officers who responded to the shooting violated policy or committed acts of misconduct.

This comes after 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary school on May 24th, 2022 by a single shooter.

Authorities responding to the call waited almost 77 minutes at the scene before breaching a classroom and killing the gunman.

Meanwhile, a criminal investigation by the office of the Uvalde district attorney, Christina Mitchell, into the law enforcement response to the May 2022 shooting remains open.

A grand jury was also summoned earlier this year along with authorities having been asked to testify.

The investigation also comes after a 600-page January report done by the Department of Justice found numerous failures by law enforcement, which included acting with “no urgency”to establish a command post, and giving out wrongful information to affected families.

In January, attorney general, Merrick Garland, said the victims “deserved better” after he presented the findings to the affected families.

“Had law enforcement agencies followed generally accepted practices in active shooter situations and gone right after the shooter and stopped him, lives would have been saved and people would have survived,” Garland said at the news conference in January.

The report released also found that untrained hospital staff improperly delivered improper updates to the grieving families and the victims.

Additionally, at least five officers who had been on the scene have lost their jobs. This includes two department of public safety officers and the on-site commander. Meanwhile, no officers faced criminal charges.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!