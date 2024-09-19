Secret Service Investigates Elon Musk Over Online ‘Joke’ Questioning Why People Are Only Trying To Assassinate Trump

(L) Elon Musk attends the Men’s Singles Final match. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) / (R) Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. of the U.S. Secret Service speaks during a press conference regarding an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on September 16, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:25 PM – Thursday, September 19, 2024

This week, the U.S. Secret Service has begun “enforcement proceedings” investigating Elon Musk’s social media post after he jokingly questioned why people have only attempted to assassinate GOP nominee Donald Trump, but not President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a Bloomberg article on Thursday.

Advertisement

The CEO of Tesla and the owner of X, Elon Musk, posted on Sunday: “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala???”

He said it in response to another post about the second foiled attempt on the Republican presidential contender.

Soon after, Musk deleted the post and made several other posts in an attempt to explain himself.

“Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context, and the delivery is plain text,” Musk said.

Nevertheless, many social media users are now scoffing at the information revealed by the Bloomberg piece.

Additionally, the Secret Service’s reputation seems to be turning from bad to worse, especially in light of the first and second attempts on Trump’s life, and the fact that the law enforcement agency has now decided to waste federal money in order to investigate Musk’s online post that was clearly only attempting to be funny, even if the “joke” did not land well.

Let’s also be honest. It’s the same morbid question that many Americans have already asked, either out loud or to themselves, as the mainstream media has always historically painted Republicans as being hateful, violent, and crazed gun-obsessed individuals. So, if that particular perception of Republicans was even slightly accurate, then it’s fair to assume that a large number of Americans would naturally wonder why no “gun nut” conservatives have attempted to commit violence against President Biden or Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.

“Over the course of four years in power, no one has tried to assassinate Biden or Kamala and no one will, because they are just puppets of the system and will simply be replaced by another puppet,” said one X (Twitter) user.

Through Freedom of Information Act requests, the Bloomberg news outlet discovered that the Secret Service’s Office of Protective Operations, Office of Assessment Division, and Office of Investigations all responded to requests for information about Musk’s assassination post, stating that it has been “compiled for law enforcement purposes,” and that it was withheld because “disclosure could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.”

The agency noted that they are “aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk,” according to Nate Herring, a spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service. “As a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

“The worst that will likely happen if the Secret Service pays a visit to Musk is he’ll be inconvenienced, and he’ll have to prove he doesn’t pose an imminent threat to President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris,” stated Bloomberg’s FOIA Files.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!