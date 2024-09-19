Arizona Cardinals Staffer Forced Woman To Throw ‘MAGA’ Hat In Trash Can Before Entering Stadium

General view outside of State Farm Stadium before the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:24 PM – Thursday, September 19, 2024

The Arizona Cardinals have issued an apology to a woman who was forced to throw her “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat away in the trash if she wished to gain access into the State Farm Stadium, where the Cardinals faced off against the Rams on Sunday.

However, the team has since issued a public statement where they apologized to the woman, according to Fox News Digital.

“In an isolated incident at Sunday’s game, a stadium security member misunderstood a policy on prohibited items. Like most venues, ‘signage, posters, flags, or displays that are…. Political in nature’ are not permitted. However, that did not apply in this instance. Moving forward we will work to provide clarity to all stadium personnel in these situations. We have also reached out to the individual involved to communicate that their experience was not consistent with our policies and practices and to apologize for that,” the team’s statement read.

The woman, identified as Susan Rosener, and her husband, were entering the stadium before being stopped by a female stadium staffer, which is when the confrontation ensued.

“You can’t bring that in here,” the staffer reportedly told Rosener.

“She’s like, ‘No political hats or shirts.’ And I said, ‘I haven’t heard that at all.’ And I said, ‘That doesn’t make sense to me.’ And she goes, ‘I said, Take your hat off!” Rosener stated, remembering what happened.

“In retrospect, I wish I would have stood my ground a little bit, but I wasn’t sure what the repercussions would be, and my husband would kill me if I did something with the season tickets or that jeopardizes them somehow,” she continued.

The Cardinals also issued a second statement, after a representative of Turning Point Action made a post on X (Twitter) promoting the story while attaching screenshots of other stadium goers who were similarly stopped by employees for wearing a “MAGA” hat.

“We have only heard from one individual. But if there were a couple others that had a similar interaction that should not have happened either. Again, it’s not our practice and in the 18+ seasons we’ve been in this stadium, it apparently has never occurred previously. Moving forward, though, we will work with all of the third party groups that interact with our fans to make sure this is abundantly clear,” the team’s spokesperson claimed.

Dion Cini, a conservative social media influencer who has been escorted out of stadiums multiple times for political banners, spoke on the recent incident involving Rosener.

“That’s just the country that we’ve become, and the fact that she did it and put it in a can is the reason why they asked her to do it, because they know that she would probably comply. And that basically sums up the whole state of America right now,” Cini stated. “You’d have to kill me for me to take off my MAGA hat without force! I’ve never taken off my MAGA hat for anybody.”

Meanwhile, Arizona Republican Senate nominee Kari Lake also weighed in on the incident, urging Cardinals fans to proudly wear their MAGA hats to every home game this season.

“Every [Cardinals] fan who loves America should wear their MAGA hat to EVERY AZ Cardinals game this season,” Lake wrote in response.

