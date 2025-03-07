Second Lady Usha Vance Will Lead Presidential Delegation To 2025 Special Olympics Winter Games

Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of J.D. Vance speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:31 PM – Friday, March 7, 2025

Usha Vance, the second lady and wife of Vice President JD Vance, announced on Friday that she will be leading a presidential delegation to Turin, Italy — for the 2025 Special Olympics Winter Games.

“Ms. Vance and the Presidential Delegation will join approximately 1,500 Special Olympic athletes and unified partners from 100 nations along with their families, coaches, volunteers, and thousands of fans,” according to a press release from the Office of the Second Lady. “Athletes will compete in varying Olympic events including, skating, snowboarding, floorball, etc, in hopes of bringing home Olympic gold,” it continued. “The Second Lady plans to attend several events including the Special Olympics Opening Ceremony. The Presidential Delegation will return to the United States on Monday, March 10, 2025.”

According to the statement, Shawn Crowley, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., US Embassy to Italy and San Marino; T.H. Trent Michael Morse, deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of presidential personnel; Riley M. Barnes, senior bureau official of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, U.S. Department of State; Douglass Benning, consul general, US Consulate Milan, Italy; Rachel Campos-Duffy, “Fox & Friends Weekend” host and wife of US. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy; Boris Epshteyn, senior counsel and senior advisor to President Donald Trump; and Richard Walters, partner at FGS Global — will all be apart of the presidential delegation as well.

Former Ohio Senator JD Vance and Usha, an experienced litigator from San Diego, California, have been married for eleven years. The couple has three children together: Mirabel, Vivek, and Ewan.

Usha and JD met while attending Yale Law School.

She also earned her bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Cambridge Scholar — according to the White House.

