CNN Interview: Walz Unable To Name Current Leader Of Democrat Party

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:15 PM – Friday, March 7, 2025

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the former vice presidential candidate who lost the 2024 presidential election alongside Democrat Kamala Harris, was unable to name the current leader of the Democrat party after being questioned on CNN.

When asked who the current leader of the Democrat party is during a Wednesday CNN segment, Walz failed struggled to provide a concrete answer.

“I think the voting public right now is what I would say,” Walz responded. “We’re not going to have a charismatic leader ride in here and save us from this,” he continued.

CNN’s Kasie Hunt then went on to ask if he could identify anyone in particular that could lead the party.

“I see a whole lot of them,” Walz said in response. “I see young members of Congress stepping up, I see folks out there, I see it out here, state senators, state legislators, folks that are getting ready. Labor union members who are out there talking. I think the thing we need to do is: We can’t cede the space. If Donald Trump’s going to be out there…we have to be there every day.”

“We need to be better organized. There is going to be an organic uprising which we’re seeing.”

Walz also timidly suggested that former Vice President Kamala Harris “could be” the party’s future leader as well, despite raising a record-breaking amount of funds for her campaign and still failing to secure a single swing state in the 2024 election.

Additionally, a new poll from a liberal pollster Blueprint, which was obtained by the no longer government-funded Politico outlet, revealed that 40% of voters believe that Democrats currently do not have any solid coordinated strategy to counter the Trump administration.

“Voters have correctly identified that the Democratic Party has lost its way,” stated Evan Roth Smith, a Blueprint pollster.

Smith went on to criticize the Democrats’ response to President Donald Trump’s recent Congressional speech.

“The Democratic response [Tuesday] night was more or less a continuation of what we’ve seen from Democrats so far. Which is, there was nothing overtly wrong about it, but it didn’t actually do anything to ameliorate this core issue Democrats face, which is voters aren’t quite sure what we stand for and would like us to get back to the basic principles of the party.”

