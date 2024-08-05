Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Acknowledges Nanny Affair That Resulted In Pregnancy, Ex-Wife Comes To His Defense  

US Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff descend from Air Force Two at Delaware National Air Guard base in New Castle, Delaware, on July 22, 2024. (Photo by ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:37 PM – Monday, August 5, 2024

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, admitted to having an affair in his previous marriage in a statement to CNN on Saturday.

This revelation followed the publication of details regarding the family secret by a British tabloid.

The announcement follows the outlet Daily Mail‘s discovery that Emhoff’s previous marriage ended due to an affair with his daughter’s nanny and teacher, Najen Naylor, who became pregnant with Emhoff’s baby. The New York Post reported the identity of Naylor.

As Harris was going through the running mate process after acquiring enough delegates to be selected for the ticket, the relationship and the circumstances surrounding the affair had already been known to Joe Biden’s vetting committee four years prior, a person familiar with the conversations told CNN.

The source also said that Emhoff had informed Harris about the extramarital affair well before he married her.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” Emhoff said.

According to a close acquaintance of hers who spoke with the Daily Mail, the woman “did not keep the child.” However, the outlet also reported that the woman is currently pregnant and also has a toddler. The details surrounding her children, and specifically who their fathers are, are unclear.

“Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together,” said Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, in a statement.

With Harris’s sudden elevation to the top of the Democrat ticket, Emhoff’s two adult children from his first marriage are all grown up in a cordial family environment.

Doug, 59, and ex-wife Kerstin, 57, were married from 1992 to 2008. After the affair surfaced, the now-second gentleman and his ex-wife, who works as a movie producer, split in 2009. He later married Harris, also 59, in 2014.



Records show that the couple’s divorce filings stated that they had “irreconcilable differences.”



Ella, a 25-year-old fashion designer and occasional model, and Cole, 29, are the two children that the former couple share together.

