Hundreds Gather For Israeli Abductee Ariel Bibas’s Birthday As He Turns 5-Years-Old In Hamas Captivity

Participants lift placards and pictures during a gathering in Tel Aviv on August 5, 2024 to mark the fifth birthday of Ariel Bibas, held hostage in Gaza, and to call for the liberation of him and his family. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:15 PM – Monday, August 5, 2024

Hundreds of Israelis marched to show their solidarity in bringing home the hostages taken on October 7th, and notably, one in particular, as he just turned 5-years-old on his birthday while still being held captive by Hamas.

The group was seen wearing orange shirts and they floated orange balloons up into the air to symbolize two captured children, 5-year-old Ariel and Kfir Bibas, his brother.

August 5th marks the 5th birthday of Ariel Bibas as he faces his 304th day as a hostage after being kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

Pnina Bibas, Ariel’s grandmother, wrote a happy birthday letter to her “dear Luli,” which was published by The Daily Mail outlet.

Pnina’s son and the father of the two boys, Yarden Bibas, was also abducted along with his wife and their two children.

“Can you feel our longing, the immense love that fills our hearts?” Pnina writes.

It has been nearly ten months since Pnina has seen her abducted child and grandchildren.

“The world around us continues to turn, but time seems to have frozen without you. You’ve grown a year older, but there’s no celebration,” she writes. “I try to imagine the moment you’ll return to us. Will you still call me ‘Grandma Nini’? Will you still want to play ‘piggyback’?”

“I can almost hear your laughter as you splash water on me while we water the plants in the garden.”

It is unknown if Ariel and his family members are still alive. In November, a video filmed by Hamas members displayed Yarden sobbing as the terrorists claim that his family was killed by an Israeli airstrike.

Meanwhile, the IDF has still not confirmed any deaths from the family, and the Muslim terrorist group has lied in the past regarding the wellbeing of the hostages, leading Pnina to “never stop hoping.”

The last time that the boys were seen was with their mother on October 7th, right before the horrific attacks.

“My heart skips a beat every time I remember how much you’re missed,” she said.

Pnina now says that she can only imagine the moment they can all finally reunite.

“Every day I dream of the moment we’ll be together again,” she wrote. “I imagine the excitement, the tears, the hugs. I see you shouting ‘Grandma Nini!’ and little Kfir, who might not remember me anymore, smiling at me with a big grin.” She concludes the letter by stating, “Until then, Luli, know that you are loved, that we think of you every moment. And one day, we’ll celebrate the birthdays we’ve missed, together.”

During a temporary cease-fire in November, Hamas released 105 hostages, yet, the family, along with 115 others, still remain in captivity.

