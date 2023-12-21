Second Capitol Sex Tape Scandal Emerges

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:49 AM – Thursday, December 21, 2023

The United States House of Representatives is now investigating another sex tape scandal that has emerged yet again.

According to a report by Semafor, videos of an online user going by “Adam J” with the handle “Anjackson2019”on the social media platform Snapchat began circulating in 2022.

Semafor saw one of the videos, which showed a man masturbating inside a House office building that could be recognized by the typical carpeting and furniture found there. There was also a congressional mouse pad branded on the desk where the suspect was.

Two men are also seen performing a sex act in an office setting in a screenshot of another video that Semafor was able to obtain, however, they cannot see either participants’ faces in the adult content.

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wa.) announced that there was “purported, unbecoming behavior” from his senior staffer after the videos emerged.

“As soon as the office was alerted, we immediately contacted the appropriate House entities to conduct an independent investigation,” a Newhouse spokesperson said.

Another representative claimed that “no conclusive evidence” had been discovered to implicate the senior employee, but it was still unclear if Newhouse’s office had access to the videos.

No names or identities have been confirmed yet regarding the pornographic material.

The investigation comes after 24-year-old legislative aide Maese-Czeropski shared a video of himself partaking in homosexual intercourse in the Senate hearing room “in a private group for gay men in politics.” There has not been any confirmation or reports of who his partner was in the video.

