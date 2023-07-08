Search underway for inmate who escaped from prison using bed sheet rope

View of the Domenjod prison on October 16, 2014 in Saint-Denis de la Reunion on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. AFP PHOTO RICHARD BOUHET (Photo credit should read RICHARD BOUHET/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

11:21 AM – Saturday, July 8, 2023

A “very dangerous” inmate who used bed sheets to flee from the Warren County Prison in northwest Pennsylvania is still being sought by authorities on Saturday, according to officials.

Michael C. Burham had allegedly used bed sheets tied together and gym equipment to escape Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint submitted on Friday morning, Burham’s escape from the prison was reported to Warren County dispatchers at 11:26 p.m. on Thursday by another prisoner.

Warren police said that Burham was last seen wearing a blue jail-issued denim coat, white and orange trousers, and orange shoes.

“The public is asked to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious. Burham is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” City of Warren Police wrote in a Saturday Facebook post.

Police said Burham is a suspect in a homicide investigation from Jamestown, New York, north of Warren, after being accused of fleeing the area after her death, leading to a multi-agency manhunt that ended with his arrest in South Carolina on May 24th.

Burham has been accused with kidnapping an elderly Warren County couple and snatching their SUV at gunpoint on May 20th to travel to South Carolina, however he has not been charged with the killing. Burham, who was last seen in Russell, Pennsylvania, near Warren, has been jailed in the abduction case at the Warren County Prison on a $1 million bail since June 19th.

This is a developing story.

