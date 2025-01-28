Sean Duffy Confirmed By Senate To Lead Department Of Transportation

Sean Duffy, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Transportation, testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee during his confirmation hearing in the Russell Senate Office Building on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Duffy, who served three terms as a Republican Representative from Wisconsin, has bipartisan support in the Senate. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:14 AM – Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Senate has confirmed former GOP Representative Sean Duffy to become the next secretary of transportation.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominee was confirmed on Tuesday, after an overwhelming 77-22 vote. Nevertheless, Duffy was already anticipated to easily clear the voting threshold.

He was unanimously advanced by the Senate Commerce and the Science and Transportation Committee in a 28-0 vote last week — during a unanimous procedural vote on the Senate floor on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Duffy takes over an agency that has over 55,000 employees and a budget of more than $100 billion.

During his confirmation hearing this month, Duffy said that he would mostly focus on improving highway safety and aviation, among other duties. Additionally, Duffy promised to help improve the air traffic controller shortage.

He will also head the oversight of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Duffy, after being questioned by Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.), pledged to allow the NHTSA to “follow the evidence and operate objectively” in its probe of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software — following a recall from October last year.

“Yes, I commit to this committee and to you that I will let NHTSA do their investigation,” he told Markey. “I think I also mentioned to you that a lot of the players in these spaces, I haven’t met any of them.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!